Police attempting to ID men who brandished guns at One Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Authorities say they’re attempting to identify two men who brandished guns during an argument in a parking lot at One Daytona.

Daytona Beach police said the victim was at Dahlia Mexican Kitchen around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2019 and kept falling asleep when a man approached and said he needed to leave because women inside the restaurant said he was staring at them and making them feel uncomfortable.

The man left but then went back inside to get his friend, which is when two unknown men approached him and said he needed to leave, according to the report.

The argument escalated outside the business and the two unknown men pulled out pistols, pointed them at the victim then ran away.

The first gunman was wearing a brown shirt and black pants and was described as about 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 250 pounds. The second gunman was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans. He’s approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the video is asked to call Detective Collin Howell at 386-671-5257 or email HowellCollin@dbpd.us regarding Case 190025047.