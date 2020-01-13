Stolen car suspects found hiding in boat, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were found hiding in a boat after they bailed from a stolen vehicle with three other teens, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy looking for a stolen gray 2016 Toyota Rav4 spotted the vehicle on Palm Harbor Parkway in Palm Coast and watched as it turned into Harborside Apartments then sped out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed as the patrol car approached, records show.

The Rav4 was then found parked in a cul-de-sac with all four doors open and no one inside, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old girl told deputies that she was sleeping when she got multiple calls and text messages from a 16-year-old boy telling her to come outside and when she did, the boy and two other teens told her that they needed her help because two of their friends were missing and they needed to find them, the affidavit said.

The group at first walked around the neighborhood then got in the girl’s car and drove around looking for the others until one of the teens got a “shared location” on his iPhone from one of his missing friends, according to the report.

When they got to that location on Crystal Bay Court, deputies were on scene looking for Jahmari Parker and a 14-year-old boy, records show.

Deputies said they found Parker, 20, and the boy hiding on a resident’s boat.

All five suspects were taken into custody. Parker faces charges of grand theft motor vehicle, burglary of a conveyance and resisting an officer without violence.