2020 Census: Seminole County leaders encourage residents to participate

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County commissioners met on Tuesday to stress the importance of resident participation in the 2020 Census, which helps determine how much federal funding an area receives.

During the meeting, commissioners proclaimed April 1 as National Census Day. Seminole County Complete Count Committee Chairman Phil Caprow was the recipient of the proclamation.

"If you don't fill this out, all you're doing is hurting yourself," Kaprow said. "You're just taking money out of your pocket."

The federal census occurs at the beginning of every decade and helps determine a number of key issues, including public education resources, political districting and how federal money is allocated.

Kaprow said if Florida is underrepresented by the count, it could cause the state to miss out on millions, if not billions, of dollars. The state received $40 billion in federal funding after the 2010 Census.

"It includes education dollars, road dollars, federal funding and it's critical," Kaprow said.

The 2020 Census officially begins on April 1 but officials are urging residents to respond as soon as notifications are sent in March.

For this year's count, residents have the option of completing their form on paper, over the phone or online.

"It's easy, you can do it from your iPad while sitting in front of your favorite newscast," Kaprow said. "It takes a couple of minutes, but it's really really important."

To learn more about Census 2020, visit 2020census.gov.