Altamonte Springs chiropractor accused of sexually battering woman with dementia

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Altamonte Springs chiropractor was caught naked from the waist down in the room of a woman with dementia at an assisted living facility, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a worker at a facility in Sanford noticed the night of Nov. 14, 2019 that the door to a patient’s room was closed when it should have been open, but when she went to open it, she realized the door was being blocked by something placed behind it.

The worker was eventually able to open the door and she saw Kent Klonel naked except for an undershirt and the victim laying in her bed naked from the waist down with no diaper on, according to the affidavit.

The employee called for more help after Klonel shut the door, records show. When they opened the door again, Klonel was clothed except for his shirt and the victim was still naked with her knees bent up, according to authorities.

Deputies said Klonel claimed that he was using the restroom then left the facility as workers trailed behind him and took a photo of his license plate.

When deputies interviewed Klonel about what happened, they said he claimed it was all a misunderstanding. Records show he said that he closed the door and blocked it so other residents wouldn’t come in and he only took off his shirt because he was hot but he never removed his pants.

He claimed the victim didn’t have pajama bottoms on but she was covered with a blanket, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the victim is nonverbal and cannot perform any daily functions as a result of her dementia.

Klonel, 58, was arrested Monday on charges of sexual battery and battery. He works at Klonel Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Center in Altamonte Springs.