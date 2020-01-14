80ºF

Man found dead on porch of Marion County home

Death investigation underway

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the porch of a Marion County home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began Tuesday morning after they were called to the home at 7960 SW 12th St. about a suspicious person. Deputies arrived to find the man’s body on the porch.

The man’s name has not been released.

Deputies have not said whether they are looking for anyone in connection to the man’s death.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

