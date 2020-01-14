Stolen cars lead to all-night search in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Fla. – Two juveniles were arrested early Tuesday in Rosemont after a stolen vehicle led to an all-night search, Orange County sheriff’s deputies said.

Orlando police and deputies, along with a sheriff’s helicopter, swarmed Lake Breeze Drive and searched for two people they say stole a car near Lake Underhill Road and drove to the Rosemont area.

Deputies said two cars were stolen from the same area, but at some point, the drivers went in different directions, with one of them ending up on Lake Breeze Drive.

The juveniles ran away after ditching the car, but they were arrested several hours later, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not known what happened to other stolen car.

No other details, including the age of the culprits, have been released.