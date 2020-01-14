Tavares Scout troop’s camping supplies stolen

TAVARES, Fla. – For Scouts BSA Troop 43, the organization traditionally known as Boy Scouts of America, they’re starting the new year from scratch, after detectives say someone broke into their camping trailer and stole almost everything inside.

Tavares Police said the were notified on Sunday morning that the trailer, which sits outside Union Congregational Church, had its lock broken with bolt cutters. Officers estimate the cost of what was stolen at more than $1,600.

Elaine Staudt is a scout mentor and liaison to the troop.

“To me it’s deplorable,” she said. “[They stole] tents, dutch oven, cook stove, pots, pans, even the dishes the boys would eat off of. They left only the silverware.”

Tavares police said there aren’t any surveillance cameras pointed at that part of the church parking lot. However, after what happened that might need to change, Staudt said.

"That might be something we need to investigate, is putting in a surveillance camera," Staudt said.

The troop of seven teenage boys and girls will now need to scramble for a camping trip this summer, while they wait to see what they can recover through insurance with the church.

If you’re looking to help out that troop, you can reach out to Union Congregational Church.