Arrest made in fatal shooting near Waterford Lakes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of fatally shooting another man near Waterford Lakes in October has been arrested in Miami, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Waterford Wood Circle on Oct. 5 and found 25-year-old Ronell Guignard-Brown suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The crime was not random, according to authorities.

Anthony Rafael Guitierrez was named as a person of interest shortly after the crime. In November, he was identified as a suspect.

Authorities said Wednesday that Guitierrez was located in Miami. The circumstances surrounding his arrest were not immediately available.