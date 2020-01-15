Group met man to buy firearm before carjacking him at gunpoint, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Authorities are looking for a group of people who carjacked a man at gunpoint while meeting up with him to purchase a firearm, according to Orlando police.

Officers said the incident took place Tuesday evening at Eagles Nest Park on Metrowest Boulevard, which is where the buyer had arranged to meet the victim to purchase the gun while communicating through an online website.

When the buyer arrived and got out of his vehicle, the victim handed the buyer the gun he was trying to sell him before other unidentified men got out of the buyer’s vehicle and forced the victim to the ground, police said.

The group then fled in the victim’s vehicle with the weapon they stole and another gun that was inside the victim’s car, according to police.

The victim was not injured in the incident, police said.

Authorities have not been able to locate the suspected carjackers or the stolen vehicle.

Police said the man who was supposed to be buying the gun from the victim was believed to be 20 years old and appeared to be about 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt and red gym shorts when the carjacking took place, according to police.

The other unidentified males were believed to be about 20-25 years old, police said. It’s unclear how many men were involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No other details were immediately available.

Police asked anyone buying or selling items online to try their best to meet in a safe, well-lit location with security cameras in place.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.