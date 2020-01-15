Marion deputies release video of chase of suspect crashing through fence

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a chase, the video shows the suspect crashing through a fence.

Bryson Deon Greene was charged with driving while license suspended, eluding law enforcement, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana and he was also wanted out of Lake County.

Investigators said a deputy tried to pull Greene over for driving 61 mph in a 40 mph zone on Jan. 7.

VEHICLE FLEES FROM MCSO DEPUTY AND CRASHES On January 7th, 2020 Deputy Batts attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving over 60 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. The vehicle fled from Deputy Batts, before crashing through a fence, ejecting the passengers. The driver of the vehicle, Bryson Deon Greene (DOB: 11/08/1984) was arrested and transported to jail. Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

The video shows Greene driving away from the deputy.

Later in the video, you can see Greene drive through stop signs.

Greene would eventually drive through a fence and exit the car, the video shows.

The deputy jumped over the fence and arrested Greene.

Greene was transported to the Marion County Jail.