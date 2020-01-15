Orlando airport makes top 10 list of guns found at security checkpoints

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport made the top 10 list of guns found at security checkpoints in 2019, according to a report from the Transportation Security Administration.

Ninety-six guns were found at checkpoints in 2019, TSA agents found 100 guns at the airport in 2018.

Two other Florida airports made the top 10 list in 2019.

One hundred guns were found at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last year and 87 guns were found at the Tampa International Airport.

A total of 4,432 guns were found at airports in 2019, this is a 5% increase from 2018.

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was at the top of the list with 323 guns found at checkpoints.

TSA shared a photo of explosives found at security checkpoints at airports across the country in 2019.

TSA also shared a photo of explosives seized at checkpoints.

Any customer with questions on what items they can bring to the airport can click on this link to use TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool.

TSA also wants to remind customers REAL-ID enforcement starts on Oct. 1.