Orlando police respond to fatal crash involving bike and vehicle

Victim’s name has not been released at this time

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department responded to a fatal crash involving a bike and a vehicle.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Lakewood Plaza and Turkey Lake Road.

Turkey Lake Road was closed between Sand Lake Road and Wallace Road earlier in the night.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

