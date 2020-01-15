Volusia K-9 helps deputies catch armed robbery suspect

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of one of the team’s K-9s helping deputies catch an armed robbery suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Keith Neal was wanted for armed robbery in Louisville, Kentucky.

Neal is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the arrest took place under the bike path at Green Springs Park in Deltona.

Neal was hiding in a culvert, according to deputies.

Investigators said a second suspect was arrested a short time earlier in Daytona Beach.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office worked with Louisville Police, Florida Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals task force during the arrest.