Arrest made after man found dead in grass in Orange County

Hakeem Haron arrested in death of Eddie Murphy

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Hakeem Haron.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the slaying of a 45-year-old man who was found dead along an Orange County road in September.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Hakeem Haron was arrested in the death of Eddie Murphy.

Deputies said Murphy was found dead the morning of Sept. 18 in the 4800 block of West Sand Lake Road.

Investigators said Murphy was found dead lying in some grass with trauma to his body.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted after Murphy’s death, seeking help in solving the homicide.

Details of Haron’s arrest have not been released.

Haron was booked into the Orange County Jail.

