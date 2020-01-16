Arrest made after man found dead in grass in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the slaying of a 45-year-old man who was found dead along an Orange County road in September.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Hakeem Haron was arrested in the death of Eddie Murphy.

Deputies said Murphy was found dead the morning of Sept. 18 in the 4800 block of West Sand Lake Road.

Investigators said Murphy was found dead lying in some grass with trauma to his body.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted after Murphy’s death, seeking help in solving the homicide.

WE NEED YOUR HELP: On 9/18 at 8:55 a.m., OCSO responded to 4805 W Sand Lake Rd. in reference to a man down. When deputies arrived they located Eddie Murphy (pictured), 45, dead. The case is now classified a Homicide. If you have any info, contact @CrimelineFL 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/JSVuf2PY9F — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 19, 2019

Details of Haron’s arrest have not been released.

Haron was booked into the Orange County Jail.