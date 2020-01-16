Davenport woman arrested and charged with manslaughter after the death of her 13-month-old baby

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is behind bars after detectives in Polk County said she killed her 13-month-old baby.

According to officials, authorities went to the home on Jan. 10 in response to an unresponsive 13-month-old boy.

The boy’s mother, 35-year-old Neidy Mendez-Gudine of Davenport told officials the child was choking and not breathing, according to a news release.

“She told the first responders that she placed the baby on her bed in her bedroom and left the room to care for other children. Approximately 15 minutes later she went to check on him and found him laying on the floor unresponsive,” deputies said.

According to officials, the child was airlifted to a hospital with skull fractures and subdural hemorrhaging.

“He was declared brain dead and succumbed to his injuries on January 11,” deputies said.

Health officials confirmed that the boy’s injuries were traumatic and not compatible with falling off a bed.

“Dr. Vera Volnikh performed an autopsy on the baby, during which she noted subdural hemorrhaging at the top of his skull and spine, and in his neck muscles, consistent with being shaken. He also had two fractures on his skull. His cause of death was ruled head trauma, and the manner of death, homicide,” deputies added.

Neidy Mendez-Gudine of Davenport was arrested for one count aggravated child abuse and one count manslaughter.

“This is the second horrific incident in a matter of weeks where an adult has killed a baby for whom he or she has been charged with caring. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who are suffering these unthinkable losses. We will do everything in our power to ensure this suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and that she never has access to children again,” Grady Judd, the sheriff of Polk County said.