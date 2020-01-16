Daytona Beach man killed, twin brothers injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man was killed and two Bartow men were injured in a Polk County crash, authorities said.

Officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 near Collany Lane, south of Warner University.

According to deputies, 24-year-old Taron Rolle and his twin brother, Tarell Rolle, were heading north on Highway 27 on their way to work when Taron lost control of their Isuzu Trooper, causing the vehicle to roll through a grassy median and into the southbound lanes.

Deputies said 77-year-old James Hildock was driving northbound in a Ford Escape when his vehicle collided with the Isuzu, causing the Escape to roll several times before eventually landing on its roof.

After the vehicles collided, Tarell Rolle was ejected from the Isuzu, deputies said. The twins were transported to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries, officials said.

Hildock, who was heading to work in Sebring at the time of the crash, died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Taron Rolle told investigators he didn’t know what caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The road was shut down for about five hours while the scene was processed.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear whether anyone will face charges in connection with the crash.