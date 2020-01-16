Judge denies bond for man charged in triple fatal crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Marion County judge has denied a motion to reinstate bond for the man charged in a triple fatal crash from Nov. 7, 2019. according to Marion County court records.

Stephen Lynn, 48, is facing three counts of DUI manslaughter.

Florida Highway Patrol said two children and an adult were killed in the crash.

Around 2:12 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2019 investigators said Lynn was driving a 1999 Ford F350 eastbound on County Road 484 approaching the intersection of County Road 467.

Emilio Nunez, 71, of Summerfield was driving a 2003 Suzuki Vitara southbound on County Road 467 and approaching the intersection of County Road 484.

The intersection is controlled by a traffic signal.

The signal turned red for Lynn and green for Nunez as both drivers were approaching and entering the intersection, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the front of the Ford hit the passenger side of the Vitara.

Nunez’s car overturned and went into a ditch on the southeast corner of the intersection and came to final rest on its roof in the ditch.

Marion County Fire rescue said Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said his 9-year-old granddaughter Nevaeh Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene and his 7-year-old granddaughter Katalaya Nunez was transported to the Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Katalya Nunez was pronounced dead at the hospital.