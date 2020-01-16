Motorcyclist killed after crashing into semi-truck in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a semi-truck in Ocala around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

FHP said a 40-year-old Ocala man driving a semi-truck was blocking the southbound lanes of U.S. 441 near 56th Street after leaving a parking lot.

Investigators said a 19-year-old man Ocala man was driving southbound in a Honda Civic U.S. 441.

Troopers said a man driving a motorcycle was heading southbound on U.S. 441.

The driver of the Civic could not stop in time and collided with the semi-truck, according to FHP.

The driver of a motorcycle could not stop in time and collided with the semi-truck, according to investigators.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.