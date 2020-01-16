Motorcyclist killed after crashing into semi-truck in Marion County
Crash happened on U.S. 441 near 56th Street in Ocala
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a semi-truck in Ocala around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
FHP said a 40-year-old Ocala man driving a semi-truck was blocking the southbound lanes of U.S. 441 near 56th Street after leaving a parking lot.
Investigators said a 19-year-old man Ocala man was driving southbound in a Honda Civic U.S. 441.
Troopers said a man driving a motorcycle was heading southbound on U.S. 441.
The driver of the Civic could not stop in time and collided with the semi-truck, according to FHP.
The driver of a motorcycle could not stop in time and collided with the semi-truck, according to investigators.
The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene, according to troopers.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.