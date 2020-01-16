Palm Coast City Council pushes back against growing number of dollar stores

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Palm Coast City Council voted unanimously this week to put a hold on the approval of any more small box discount dollar stores coming to the Flagler County city.

City Council members voted 5-0 on Tuesday to place a 120-day moratorium on the establishment of “small box stores,” including Dollar General, Dollar Tree and similar stores.

Currently, there are 10 dollar stores in Flagler County, which will not be affected by the moratorium. Two proposed Dollar Generals will now be put on hold for at least 120 days.

The moratorium prevents any dollar stores from being approved by the city or any permits needed to build one. In the meantime, the city council will work on legislation to regulate the small box stores.

The vote comes in the wake of similar concerns in other cities across the U.S.

In January, a Webster City, Iowa, city council rejected plans to sell a portion of a city park to Dollar General developers, The Associated Press reports. In DeKalb County, Georgia, the county commission passed a 45-day moratorium on dollar store approval until leaders can determine what should be done about the growing number of discount stores. There are 68 in DeKalb County, reports CBS 46.

According to this 2018 report for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, approximately 75% of Dollar General stores are located in towns of 20,000 or fewer people. There are now more than 16,000 Dollar General locations across the U.S., according to the company.

View a map below of the dollar stores in Flagler County.