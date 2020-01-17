2-alarm fire breaks out at Seminole County apartments
Woman taken to hospital after fire at Lake Howell Arms apartments near Casselberry
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A two-alarm fire broke out late Thursday at some Seminole County apartments, sending a woman to the hospital, officials said.
The fire was reported at the Lake Howell Arms apartments off State Road 436 near Casselberry.
Investigators said a resident on the second floor reported smoke coming from a downstairs unit.
Rescuers helped a woman get out of the burning apartment. She was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.
SCFD on scene performing overhaul from a 2 alarm structure fire. 200 block Georgetown Drive, Casselberry. Longwood FD assisted. One patient transported to the hospital for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/qddCXz7DSy— SCFD PIO Media (@scfdpio) January 17, 2020
No one else was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
