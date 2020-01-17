68ºF

2-alarm fire breaks out at Seminole County apartments

Woman taken to hospital after fire at Lake Howell Arms apartments near Casselberry

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A two-alarm fire broke out late Thursday at some Seminole County apartments, sending a woman to the hospital, officials said.

The fire was reported at the Lake Howell Arms apartments off State Road 436 near Casselberry.

Investigators said a resident on the second floor reported smoke coming from a downstairs unit.

Rescuers helped a woman get out of the burning apartment. She was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

