2nd victim ID’d in double fatal shooting at New Year’s party in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday identified the second victim in a double fatal shooting at a New Year’s party held at an Orange County after-hours club.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Marlon Thomas, 44, died in the shooting, which was reported early January 1 at The Spot Events on Edgewater Drive near Lee Road.

The other victim was previously identified by deputies as Joseph J. Broady, 39, of Orlando.

Handel Newell, 33, was arrested earlier this month in connection with the double shooting. Newell faces two counts of first-degree murder.

ARRESTED: Handel Newell, 33, on two counts of First Degree Murder for the New Year’s Day double homicide at The Spot Events off of Edgewater Dr. Great job by our Homicide detectives! pic.twitter.com/hjsX300y86 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 8, 2020

Deputies said Thomas and Broady were in a VIP area of the club, which was about to close when they were shot.

During Newell’s initial court appearance, the state said an investigation revealed that Newell is known as a promoter who goes by the name “Indian.” According to deputies, witnesses identified “Indian” as the person who opened fire inside the club.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators believe Newell had a previous encounter with Broady months earlier at the same club.

About 250 people were in the club and several of them witnessed the shooting.

“I saw a group of guys walk toward the entrance where we came in from. They stopped, they turned around and they were facing the back and two guys were passing behind us as they were about to leave and they got shot,” witness Mona Roberts said.

