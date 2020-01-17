Clermont 12-year-old boy reported missing

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont police are looking for a 12-year-old boy reported missing Friday.

Police said Pharaoh Beltran was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Oakley Seaver Boulevard and State Road 50 in Clermont.

Beltran weighs approximately 115 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt with either a blue or orange hooded sweatshirt and tan khaki pants. He had on tan Nikes.

Police there are no known areas the boy frequently goes and he does not have a cellphone.

Anyone with information on Beltran;'s whereabouts should contact police at (352)-394-5588 or call a local law enforcement agency.