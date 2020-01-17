FHP catches murder suspect on Greyhound bus

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A murder suspect was arrested after being found on a Greyhound bus on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said around 2 p.m. Thursday investigators received a request from the St. Petersburg Police Department to be on the lookout for a Greyhound bus traveling north on Interstate 75.

Troopers said the bus was believed to be approaching Alachua County with a passenger wanted for murder.

Investigators conducted a stop at the 375-mile marker.

This is near the County Road 234 exit.

FHP said Troopers boarded the bus and said Christoffer King’s name.

King surrendered to investigators without incident, according to investigators.

Investigators said King was transported to the Alachua County Jail.