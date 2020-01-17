Man accused of punching child in the face at Culver’s in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man is accused of punching a child in the face at Culver’s in Brevard County, according to a Brevard County arrest affidavit.

Luis Navarro, 31, is facing charges of child abuse.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Culver’s around 8:30 on Sept. 26.

A juvenile told investigators he had been punched in the face by an adult, according to online court records.

Managers at the restaurant said they saw a man punching the child in the face.

Investigators said the security camera footage shows the child getting hit in the face by a man.

Navarro was positively identified by the witnesses in a photo lineup.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond.