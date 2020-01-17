Man killed in crash in Christmas

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was killed in a Crash in Christmas around 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said Christopher Thompson was driving northbound on Fort Christmas Road.

Investigators said for an unknown reason he lost control of the vehicle and the Nissan left the roadway.

Troopers said the car hit a mailbox, fence and a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.