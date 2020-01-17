Woman frustrated with loose dogs shoots BB gun at neighbor’s puppies, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman said she shot at her neighbor and his puppies because she was frustrated about the dogs getting loose, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim called them Thursday morning saying that he was working on his car when his neighbor, 75-year-old Carol Bauer, came around the corner and started shooting a BB gun at his puppies that were in his front yard.

As the puppies ran toward the side of the house, the victim ran toward the noise to see what was happening and that’s when Bauer shot him in the leg and forehead with the BB gun, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

After Bauer was arrested, deputies said she admitted to shooting at the puppies because she was frustrated that the neighbors let their dogs run loose instead of tying them up.

She said that before the shooting she had to shoo the dogs out of her yard. According to the affidavit, Bauer claimed she’s called animal control in the past but nothing has been done.

She told authorities that she’s terrified of pit bull breeds, she felt threatened by the dogs and she was “tired of dealing with her neighbors,” records show.

One of the puppies was shot but not seriously injured, according to the report.

Bauer was arrested and turned over the BB gun. She’s facing a simple battery charge.