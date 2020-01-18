City of Orlando hosts parade in honor of MLK

ORLANDO, Fla. – Crowds packed downtown Orlando Saturday morning to watch the city's Martin Luther King Jr. parade.

Many parade-goers came for the fun.

"I'm excited to see all of the kids and all of the different organizations come across," Angela Bentley Walton said.

But many said this is more than just a parade.

"More so I think it's important not to forget," Marquitta Caesar said.

Community leaders and organizations walked in MLK's memory to honor his legacy of service, equality, justice, and inclusion for all.

"It's just important for us to just remember. We can't forget anything. We have to learn from our past and move forward in the positive," Caesar said.

Orlando Mayor's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission organized the parade. This year's theme is 'King 2020, The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now.'

Walton arrived early to grab a good seat along Orange Avenue so she could watch her son march in the parade.

She said MLK opened so many doors as a leader during the Civil Rights Movement.

"Because of the many pathways that he has created for us and pathways that he's created for the young people," she said.

Parade-goers said they want to celebrate his lasting legacy as he continues to inspire others to do better.

“It is a day to remember and think, ‘How can I improve my community and help in my community?’” Walton said.