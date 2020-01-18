Polk County officials investigate vehicle involved shooting on I-4

DAVENPORT, Fla. – Authorities in Polk County are investigating a shooting that left a bullet hole in a van on I-4, officials said.

According to a news release, the incident occurred on Friday around 6:53 p.m. near mile marker 52.

The driver, Steven Sanders, found an FHP Trooper stopped along westbound I-4 near and explained what happened.

Sanders told the trooper that his vehicle had been shot at as the shooter drove past him in the outside lane. Sanders was unsure of the identity of the shooter but told troopers they were using a handgun.

“Sanders indicated that he only observed a handgun, followed by a muzzle flash, and was unable to provide a description of the suspect or suspect vehicle,” officials said.

Troopers confirmed that there was a bullet hole in the rear passenger side of the Sanders’ vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol by calling 813-558-1800.