Spectators capture moments during SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX successfully launched a rocket Sunday with its Crew Dragon spacecraft attached to perform an abort system test. The test was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to inclement weather.

The in-flight abort test is the final step SpaceX must take to certify its spacecraft to fly NASA astronauts, possibly later this year.

Spectators along with our space experts Emilee Speck and James Sparvero captured the rare sight and shared their pictures on social media.

Targeting T-0 of 9:00 a.m. EST. Teams are continuing to monitor weather; Falcon 9 and Dragon remain healthy for today's test pic.twitter.com/lPWg9roQJh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2020

FYI Central Florida: Today's launch will not look like others. https://t.co/ffXDRUr8Za https://t.co/fGUzug1J3l — Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) January 19, 2020

5 mins from liftoff https://t.co/5CHzQBfXrr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2020

LIFTOFF! @SpaceX’s In-Flight Abort Test began at 10:30am ET with liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at @NASAKennedy on a mission to show the #CrewDragon spacecraft’s capability to safely separate from the rocket in the unlikely event of an emergency. Watch: https://t.co/vjbZFBIMHD pic.twitter.com/o0qtQvYBhx — NASA (@NASA) January 19, 2020

Go Falcon! Go Crew Dragon! pic.twitter.com/7n3QXUeW73 — Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) January 19, 2020

Crew Dragon separating from Falcon 9 during today’s test, which verified the spacecraft’s ability to carry astronauts to safety in the unlikely event of an emergency on ascent pic.twitter.com/rxUDPFD0v5 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2020

the only time you'll hear ppl cheer for a rocket to explode.

SpaceX in-flight abort test looking gooood pic.twitter.com/I8qwrU6hYq — Jackie Wattles (@jackiewattles) January 19, 2020

Radar catches some really cool stuff besides rain. In Austin at sunset you can see bats fly out from under the bridge there are so many. This isn’t something you see everyday that’s for sure! #news6 #SpaceX #clickorlando https://t.co/YnB2VoHxJm — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) January 19, 2020

Splashdown of Crew Dragon in the Atlantic Ocean! pic.twitter.com/V1C2Xfd9Mk — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2020

Saw a puff of flame and then this plume appeared off the coast. Likely rocket debris. pic.twitter.com/Mpx5c5aFDi — Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) January 19, 2020

Crew Dragon just splashed down in the Atlantic. Recovery is expected to take a few hours. — Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) January 19, 2020

Congratulations to the @NASA and @SpaceX team for a successful In-Flight Abort Test! This critical test puts us on the cusp of once again launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil. Spacecraft recovery operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/5ZzEVesAJW — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) January 19, 2020