Brevard County opens cold weather shelters as temperatures dip

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week is off to a chilly start and it’s only going to get colder.

As a blizzard makes its way across the Midwest bringing heavy snow to the north, Central Florida will be seeing lower temperatures as well.

“The coldest air of the season comes Wednesday morning as most of Central Florida will be in the 30s,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Expect temperatures below freezing in northern counties, including Marion. Orlando will dip into the mid-30s.”

A freeze warning has been issued for Marion County while Sumter, Lake and Volusia counties are under freeze watches from late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. A freeze watch means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. The conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

These Brevard County shelters will be open Monday night for those seeking to escape the cold:

This story will be updated as more shelters become available.