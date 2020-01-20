Central Florida community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through service

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As people all across the nation are paying tribute to civil rights legend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., people here in Central Florida are keeping King’s dreams alive through service, humanity, and making sure everyone understands the importance of voting.

Many people spent their day across the city of Orlando beautifying areas like Parramore and giving back. Many teens even painted utility boxes in Parramoroe with Dr. King’s face and civil rights images.

"We did clean up throughout Parramore. We raked, we swept, we clipped, and we did a little beautification to the parks," said Mildred Graham.

Meantime, volunteers worked with the city of Orlando as well as many fraternities, sororities, and different organizations, working to get results and remind people about Dr. King’s fight to make sure all of us can vote.

“This means that we’re answering Dr. King’s call to service,” said Brandy Hand, chairman of Mayor Buddy Dyer’s MLK Commission.

Vicki Brooks told News 6 she’s fighting to make sure we keep Dr. King’s dream alive by voting.

“We had so many who died for this and gave their lives so we respect that,” Brooks said.

She volunteers on Mayor Buddy Dyer’s MLK Commission and said voting matters now more than ever, especially with 2020 being such a big election year.

“I am so excited to make sure and help others understand the significance of voting as it connects to Dr. King’s legacy,” said Brooks.

"We want to really stress to people to please register to vote, get educated about voting, and then participate," said Rodney Rackley, a member of Alpha Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.

"We have shortages of housing, we have issues with regards to healthcare, there are so many issues - and all of it hinges on our ability to vote," said Mildred Graham.

News 6 was at parades Monday in Apopka and Ocoee as hundreds of people lined the streets to honor the civil rights icon.