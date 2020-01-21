22-year-old man found shot in car in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was found shot Monday night in a vehicle at a Kissimmee apartment complex, police said.

Kissimmee police said Daniel Gonzalez was found shot around 9:30 p.m. at the Outrigger Apartments at 1701 W. Mabbette St.

According to police, a caller reported a shooting at the apartments and officers found Gonzalez in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Gonzalez was in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting and working to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.