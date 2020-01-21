‘I am shooting up Heritage Middle:’ 13-year-old boy accused of making school threats on Instagram

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy made an Instagram account dedicated to making school shooting threats against Heritage Middle School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received multiple tips beginning Friday about an Instagram account with the username shooting_up_heritage_middle. Records show the account’s bio read, “IM COMING i am shooting up heritage middle school Thursday, January 23 yourdoneheritage.com."

The private account was following 23 other users.

Deputies said they traced the account to a home in Deltona and a 13-year-old boy there admitted that he created the account as a joke.

The teen was arrested Saturday on a charge of making written threats to kill or cause a mass shooting. He was taken to a juvenile justice facility.