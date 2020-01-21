Meth, marijuana seized from Flagler County drug house

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Methamphetamine, marijuana, a gun, ammunition and paraphernalia were all seized from a drug house in Bunnell, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they had been performing surveillance and had conducted several undercover operations at the home on Palm Avenue, which led to a search warrant being executed Friday morning.

There had also been 50 calls to service at the home within the past year, ranging from weapons complaints to arrest warrants to disturbances, a news release said.

Seven people were inside the home when the warrant was executed, three of whom were arrested.

Flagler deputies say they shut down a drug house in Bunnell. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they found methamphetamine, a gun, ammunition, counterfeit money, cannabis, scales, baggies, pipes and needles at the home.

Gage Watts, Tessa Lilly and Jessice McBryde were arrested on drug-related charges.

“Two of the adults arrested are frequent fliers to the Green Roof Inn,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Hopefully the courts will deal with them this time and they get the help they need or serious jail time, or else we’ll be keeping an eye on them when they’re back on the streets. Get your poison out of Flagler County.”

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.