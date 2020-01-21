Orange County deputy crashes into 2 power poles while responding to call

Published: January 21, 2020, 6:21 am Updated: January 21, 2020, 7:12 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County sheriff’s deputy crashed into two utility poles and a fence early Tuesday while responding to an emergency call, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 3:50 a.m. at 811 N. Powers Drive near Colonial Drive.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Carl Bronislawski, 24, of Orlando, was traveling north on Powers Drive, with his cruiser’s emergency equipment activated, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck two poles before hitting the fence at Postell’s Mortuary.

Orange County Fire Rescue treated Bronislawski at the scene for minor injuries, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

OUC was called to fix the pole.