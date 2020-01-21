Teens arrested in armed carjacking at Eagle Nest Park, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they’ve arrested two of the four men believed to be responsible for two recent carjackings at Eagle Nest Park.

In one instance, a man went to the park on Metro West Boulevard to meet with someone in order to buy a gun but when the seller approached, a group of men forced the victim out of his vehicle and onto the ground, records show.

Details of the other carjacking at the park were not immediately available.

Police said Tuesday that they’d arrested 18-year-old Devon Jonas Charitable and 19-year-old Mario Donta Lockhart II in connection with the crimes.

Authorities are still looking for two more men, both are believed to be about 18 years old with short hair cuts.