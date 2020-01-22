‘I just see somebody lying there’: 911 calls released in Orlando homicide

Newly released 911 calls Wednesday reveal the moments when frantic neighbors heard gunfire and found a man dead in the Richmond Heights neighborhood.

According to Orlando police, officers got multiple calls around 5:15 a.m. on December 29, 2019. Neighbors reported gunfire in the early morning hours, one reported a man found dead lying in the street.

“I was asleep with my kids and I heard gunshots,” a woman said to dispatch. "I’m running out the door and see somebody in the middle of the road. "

When officers arrived to the scene at the intersection of Kirkland Boulevard and Patterson Avenue, officers identified the man as 32-year-old Kelvin Gaines. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Orlando police have not mentioned a suspect or motive and are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

If you know anything about the shooting call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.