‘I just see somebody lying there’: 911 calls released in Orlando homicide
Neighbors call 911, say they were woken up by gunfire
Newly released 911 calls Wednesday reveal the moments when frantic neighbors heard gunfire and found a man dead in the Richmond Heights neighborhood.
According to Orlando police, officers got multiple calls around 5:15 a.m. on December 29, 2019. Neighbors reported gunfire in the early morning hours, one reported a man found dead lying in the street.
“I was asleep with my kids and I heard gunshots,” a woman said to dispatch. "I’m running out the door and see somebody in the middle of the road. "
When officers arrived to the scene at the intersection of Kirkland Boulevard and Patterson Avenue, officers identified the man as 32-year-old Kelvin Gaines. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Orlando police have not mentioned a suspect or motive and are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
If you know anything about the shooting call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
