52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

52ºF

Local News

Leesburg police search for missing 19-year-old

Michael Kennedy last seen leaving assisted living facility

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Michael Kennedy, Florida, missing
Michael Kennedy.
Michael Kennedy.

LEESBURG, Fla. – Leesburg police are searching for a missing 19-year-old man who they said is autistic and has mental health concerns.

Michael Kennedy was reported missing Tuesday when he left an assisted living facility in Leesburg, police said.

According to police, Kennedy has not taken his medication for several days and there are concerns about his safety.

Anyone with information about Kennedy is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: