Leesburg police search for missing 19-year-old

LEESBURG, Fla. – Leesburg police are searching for a missing 19-year-old man who they said is autistic and has mental health concerns.

Michael Kennedy was reported missing Tuesday when he left an assisted living facility in Leesburg, police said.

According to police, Kennedy has not taken his medication for several days and there are concerns about his safety.

Anyone with information about Kennedy is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.