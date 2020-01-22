Winter Park police searching for missing teen
She has been missing since Monday morning
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Winter Park Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police said Destynee Ah’Laya Joshua was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and a red tank top.
MISSING PERSON: #WPPD asking public for assistance in locating a missing/endangered juvenile. Destynee Ah’Laya Joshua has been missing since 7am 1/20/20. Concern for her safety as she is currently without meds. Info on Destynee’s whereabouts pls call 911 or WPPD 407-644-1313. pic.twitter.com/5u3a5D306y— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) January 22, 2020
Investigators said she has been missing since Monday morning.
Deputies said anyone with information about her should call police at 407-644-1313.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
