Winter Park police searching for missing teen

She has been missing since Monday morning

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

The Winter Park Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Winter Park Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Destynee Ah’Laya Joshua was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and a red tank top.

Investigators said she has been missing since Monday morning.

Deputies said anyone with information about her should call police at 407-644-1313.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

