Winter Park police searching for missing teen

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Winter Park Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Destynee Ah’Laya Joshua was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and a red tank top.

MISSING PERSON: #WPPD asking public for assistance in locating a missing/endangered juvenile. Destynee Ah’Laya Joshua has been missing since 7am 1/20/20. Concern for her safety as she is currently without meds. Info on Destynee’s whereabouts pls call 911 or WPPD 407-644-1313. pic.twitter.com/5u3a5D306y — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) January 22, 2020

Investigators said she has been missing since Monday morning.

Deputies said anyone with information about her should call police at 407-644-1313.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.