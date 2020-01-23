Destroyed monument honoring fallen Daytona Beach officers to be replaced

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – After an unfortunate accident destroyed a monument honoring fallen Daytona Beach Police Department officers, the granite tribute will be replaced at no cost to taxpayers.

The structure was recently ruined when a landscaping crew hit it with a piece of machinery while taking out some trees.

Photos on the department’s Twitter show the tribute toppled and shattered on the concrete outside the department’s headquarters on Valor Boulevard.

Officials said Thursday that the landscaping company is going to replace the $15,000 monument, although an exact timeline for the installation hasn’t been given yet.

On the front side of the monument was the department’s seal and a list of fallen officers dating back to 1930. On the other side, a police officer’s prayer was engraved.