Instagram video leads to arrest of man accused of stealing car on Christmas Eve

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An Instagram video led to the arrest of a man accused of stealing a car on Christmas Eve, according to a court affidavit in Brevard County.

Jonathan Elijah Jefferson Miller,19, has been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and criminal mischief.

The Melbourne Police Department said officers received a call about stolen cars around 5 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2019, at the Toyota of Melbourne on North Harbor City Boulevard.

Police said four 2020 Toyota Camrys were stolen.

Investigators said surveillance footage from 3 a.m. on Dec. 24 shows three suspects climbing a fence into the lot.

Officers said Marquand Bellamy was seen running through the lot.

Authorities said the four suspects appeared to be working together to break windows of the 2020 Camrys to take key boxes containing keys to the cars.

About an hour later, police said the video showed Jefferson Miller going into the lot.

A sixth suspect watched from the fence, according to police.

Police said the five suspects used the previously stolen key fobs to take four Camrys.

One of the suspects rammed the lot’s gate to make an exit, according to police.

The three other drivers followed, according to investigators.

The Camry used to ram the gate was found at a Sunoco Gas Station on North Harbor City Boulevard.

Investigators said surveillance footage shows the suspects leave the gas station.

The footage showed the suspects heading north on North Harbor City Boulevard.

Officers said the suspects were seen on surveillance footage at a BP gas station on North Harbor City Boulevard.

Authorities said on Christmas an Orlando Police officer saw an Instagram story showing a new Toyota Camry.

The Camry was in the driveway of Bellamy’s house.

Investigators said Jamarcus Ford was in the Instagram video.

The Camry in the Instagram video was found the next day.

Authorities said a detective recognized Bellamy, Alek Heath and Jefferson Miller from the BP gas station surveillance video.

Investigators said prints on the Camry door matched Bellamy’s and Ford’s prints.