Officers asking if anyone has surveillance footage of assault in Ocala’s Historic District

OCALA,Fla. – Officers with the Ocala Police Department are trying to find surveillance footage of an assault in the city’s Historic District.

Police said Ilgel Kiner was with several juveniles entering cars on Sunday night.

Investigators said Kiner attacked a homeowner after a confrontation.

The homeowner had his jaw broken during the attack, according to police.

Authorities said anyone living in the area with surveillance cameras should check their footage from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sunday.

Police are hoping cameras captured footage related to the case.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact investigators at 352-369-7000.

Kiner has been charged with burglary, battery to a person older than 65, strong-armed robbery and trespassing an unoccupied structure.