Orange County high school student found with gun in backpack, deputies say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A student at West Orange High School was arrested Thursday after school officials said he took a gun on campus.

Deputies arrived at the school before noon after school officials were notified about the incident.

The school was placed on lockdown as officials searched for the student.

According to school officials, after deputies found the student, they searched the student’s backpack and found a gun inside.

No other information about the firearm has been released.

In a message sent to families, Melissa Gordon, principal of West Orange High School, said that the student’s gun was never displayed in a threatening manner.

“We strongly encourage you to speak with your son or daughter about making good choices, and to regularly check your student’s backpack for items that are not allowed at campus,” Gordon said.

