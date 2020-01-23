Victim chases down, detains home burglary suspect

CLERMONT, Fla. – A man chased down and detained one of three men who broke into his apartment Wednesday and held the culprit until authorities could take him into custody, according to the Clermont Police Department.

The victim was at Sundance at Clermont Apartments on Johns Lake Road when three men forcibly entered his unit, records show.

Police said the man chased down the three culprits, catching one of them with the help of a witness. The two others got away, according to a news release.

The victim held 19-year-old Christian Strickland until authorities took him into custody on a burglary charge.

The man was not injured and nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Clermont Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 352-394-5588 option 3.