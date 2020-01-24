Driver slams into Orlando home while trying to flee from officer, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver is facing charges after he hit another vehicle before crashing into a home while trying to avoid an officer who was trying to stop him, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said a motorcycle officer was conducting speed enforcement on East Anderson Street near Summerlin Avenue Friday around 11:30 a.m. when the driver, whose name has not been released, drove past him in a Nissan Altima.

Car crashes into home on Anderson Street.

The officer attempted to pull the man over by stepping into the road and directing the man to stop but the driver continued toward and eventually around the officer, police said.

While trying to get away, the driver of the Nissan crashed into a Honda SUV before slamming into the house in the 700 block of East Anderson Street, according to police.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The officer who attempted to pull the driver over was not hurt.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, according to police. Photos did show damage to the house following the incident.

According to police, the driver who attempted to flee is facing criminal traffic charges.

No other details were immediately available.