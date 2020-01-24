Escaped inmate leads to search across several counties in Central Florida

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – An escaped inmate from a work squad assignment in Okeechobee has investigators searching for the man across several counties in Central Florida.

Investigators said 28-year-old Timothy L. Howton-McLaughin escaped Thursday afternoon.

The Okeechobee Correctional Institution inmate is suspected to be driving a 1995 white Ford F-150 pickup truck with a black pipe rack over the bed and cab, according to investigators.

The license plate number is DC7636.

The Florida Department of Correction said drivers may see an increase in law enforcement officers in the following counties:

Okeechobee

Indian River

Saint Lucie

Highlands

Polk

Osceola

Brevard

Anyone who sees the inmate is asked to call 911.

Howton-McLaughlin is serving an eight-year prison sentence for trafficking in stolen property and burglary.