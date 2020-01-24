First woman to pilot F-35 fighter jet visits Seminole County schools

SANFORD, Fla. – Retired Lt. Col. Christine Mau, the first woman to pilot an F-35 fighter jet, shared her story on Friday with students in the Aviation Program of Emphasis at Seminole High School.

In 2015, Mau made history as the first woman to pilot an F-35 fighter jet.

“It was the first time flying by myself where there wasn’t anyone in the backseat to help out. If we had an emergency, if I screwed something up, it was all on me,” Mau said.

As a young girl, Mau said she always knew she wanted to fly. She was inspired by her father who was a pilot and the iconic 80s movie ‘Top Gun.’

She joined the United States Air Force where she served for two decades as a deputy commander. She also served in Iraq.

“I went through tons of training experiences. I deployed many times. I saw the world (and had) lots of adventures,” Mau said.

Mau explained that only 2% of women are fighter pilots in the Air Force. She’s hoping that can change with the newer generation of pilots.

“I learned that perseverance is one of the top things to get on and also not listening to haters because being one of the only girls in this program, you get a lot,” student Victoria Dass said.

Dass is a junior at Seminole High School and is part of the aviation program.

“The airplane is the ultimate equalizer. The airplane doesn’t care if you’re a man or a woman. Doesn’t care about the color or your skin. It is the ultimate equalizer,” Mau said.

Mau also spoke to students at Sanford Middle School on Friday. She will be a guest speaker at Orlando Sanford International Airport’s Aerospace and Aviation day on Saturday.