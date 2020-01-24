Man shot in Publix parking lot in Orlando, deputies say
Victim rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot in the Publix parking lot on Curry Ford Road in Orlando around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound and he was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies said the scene is still active.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.