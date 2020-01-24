Unlicensed teen accused of stealing car and leading police on a chase

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – An unlicensed 16-year-old is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase, according to the Auburndale Police Department.

Police said around 1:19 a.m. on Thursday officers received a call of a car burglary in the Diamond Ridge subdivision.

Investigators said a second call was received of a burglary to a car in Lake Whistler.

Officers said a caller told dispatchers the suspects left in three or four vehicles.

Authorities said the three vehicles were described as two sedans and a mid-sized sports utility vehicle.

The vehicles were spotted on State Road 559 and officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevy Tahoe.

The driver of the Tahoe accelerated to get away from officers, according to police.

Police said the driver went off of the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Investigators said the 16-year-old driver left the crash on foot and was arrested soon after.

A Chevrolet Traverse was found on Adams Road near the Diamond Ridge subdivision.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told police the Traverse was reported stolen.

Officers said after their investigation it was determined the teen and his accomplices arrived in Auburndale in the stolen Traverse.

The teen is on probation and has been charged with:

Violation of probation

10 counts of burglary to a vehicle

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Grand theft

Petit theft

Leaving the scene of a crash

Fleeing to elude

No valid drivers license

Police said the teen and his accomplices stole two vehicles from the Lake Whistler Estates subdivision

Investigators said the teen and his accomplices committed numerous burglaries to unlocked cars.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call police at 863-965-5555.