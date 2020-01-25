1 person dead in hit-and-run crash in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near State Road 40 and Warrensford Road at about 10:15 a.m.

Officials said a semitruck was heading west on State Road 40 as a Ford pickup truck was heading east.

The semitruck traveled into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason and struck the front of the pickup head-on, officials said. The semitruck then left the roadway and struck a tree.

Officials said the pickup caught fire after the impact. A passenger in the pickup was able to get out of the vehicle.

The driver of the semitruck fled the scene on foot, officials said.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead, according to the FHP’s report. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver of the semitruck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.